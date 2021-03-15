US Capital Advisors Comments on EnLink Midstream, LLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for EnLink Midstream in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker expects that the pipeline company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.29.

ENLC stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,516,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 875,090 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 294,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after buying an additional 4,415,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 338.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 179,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 138,818 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

