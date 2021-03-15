US Capital Advisors Comments on Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.45 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.