US Capital Advisors Comments on NuStar Energy L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuStar Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 36,149 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.