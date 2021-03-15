US Capital Advisors Comments on TC Energy Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.53.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $46.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 18.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TC Energy by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,796,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,509,000 after buying an additional 372,005 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TC Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

