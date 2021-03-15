US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

