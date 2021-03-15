US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in US Foods by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

