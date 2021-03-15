USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Trading 6% Higher

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $10.81. 351,661 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 227,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USAT shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. USA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $705.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. Equities research analysts expect that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,951,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,898,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,306,000. First Washington CORP bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

