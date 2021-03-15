USDJ (USDJ) Market Cap Achieves $14.60 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.60 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.87 or 0.00455819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00062124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00095213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00068939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.50 or 0.00521841 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars.

