USDK (USDK) Market Cap Reaches $28.62 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.62 million and approximately $272.28 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.79 or 0.00451759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00061192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00051823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00095167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00069142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.23 or 0.00566008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

