USDX Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006352 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000114 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

