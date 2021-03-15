USDx stablecoin Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One USDx stablecoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on popular exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,686.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.72 or 0.00945724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.73 or 0.00349678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00029033 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000813 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002040 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDx stablecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

