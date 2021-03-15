UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 124,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 291,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

