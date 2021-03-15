Vai (VAI) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $150.35 million and approximately $15.96 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.36 or 0.00452929 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00061197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00052308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00094603 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00069401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.53 or 0.00569830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 166,101,094 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars.

