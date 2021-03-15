Validity (VAL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $277,122.00

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, Validity has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00004053 BTC on exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $9.40 million and $277,122.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Validity Coin Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,258,275 coins and its circulating supply is 4,236,120 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

