Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 22nd (NASDAQ:VLON)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:VLON) quiet period will end on Monday, March 22nd. Vallon Pharmaceuticals had issued 2,250,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of VLON stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and manufacturing medicines for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy disorder. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

