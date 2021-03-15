Valor Token (VALOR) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and $4.38 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000897 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00049853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.72 or 0.00663280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00071596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

