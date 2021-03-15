Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.84

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 24764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter worth $161,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

