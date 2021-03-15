VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,120,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 906,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,557,607. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

