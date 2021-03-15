Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 415.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 149,455 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 484,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 128,388 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,762,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after purchasing an additional 80,869 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7,811,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 78,118 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $73.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,906. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.44.

