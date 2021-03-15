Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 2.5% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $56,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 748,255 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 210.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 435,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,734,000 after purchasing an additional 394,419 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,710,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,983 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $185.49. 11,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,704. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.02. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

