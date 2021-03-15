Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 4.1% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $94,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.13. The stock had a trading volume of 52,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,054. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

