Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Boosted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 155.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,528 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.18. 40,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,054. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

