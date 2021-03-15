Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,834,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,723 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 4.61% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $225,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,687,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,519. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.