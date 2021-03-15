Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 12,091.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,699,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668,881 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 4.01% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $200,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $55.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

