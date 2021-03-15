Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $116,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $255.48. 39,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,959. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.