Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 5.6% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $129,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 136.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $184.67. 6,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.53. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $186.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

