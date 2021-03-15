Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.88% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $127,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,951,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,208,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $285.01. 8,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,304. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.16 and a 200 day moving average of $251.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.