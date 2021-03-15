Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Mather Group LLC.’s 7th Largest Position

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.92% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $174,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 497,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,581. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $171.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.