Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $362.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $363.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

