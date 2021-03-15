Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.2% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $102,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,300,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 52,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average is $87.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

