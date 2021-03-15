Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.70. The stock had a trading volume of 70,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,130. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $99.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

