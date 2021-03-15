Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $176.50

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.50 and last traded at $176.32, with a volume of 863806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.22.

VAR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.88 and its 200 day moving average is $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAR. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $179,561,000 after buying an additional 1,025,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,172,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,648,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,769,000 after purchasing an additional 911,042 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

