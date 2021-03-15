Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 1,034 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.18% of Quest Diagnostics worth $28,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,518 shares of company stock worth $10,651,406 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $121.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $134.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.