Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 5,449 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $27,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,540 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,761,000 after purchasing an additional 162,971 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,334,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,823,000 after acquiring an additional 47,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

NYSE KMB opened at $133.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average of $139.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

