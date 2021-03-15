Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $29,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 55,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

