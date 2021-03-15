Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2,629.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 27,739 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,612,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after buying an additional 644,150 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $343.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.46 and a 200 day moving average of $361.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

