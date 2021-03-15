Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.23% of Alliant Energy worth $29,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,383,000 after acquiring an additional 89,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $51.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

