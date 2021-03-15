Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $41,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRB Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 13,249 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 36,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 264,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $55.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

