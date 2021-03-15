Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $32.68 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.24% of Eastman Chemical worth $32,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $117.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

