Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $41.60 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,931 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $41,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after purchasing an additional 968,402 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $62.92 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $255.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

