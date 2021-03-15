Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $56.33 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.9% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $56,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,072,000. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $368.40 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $370.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.19 and a 200-day moving average of $265.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.