Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Lowers Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $27,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $93.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

