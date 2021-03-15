Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 11,808 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $31,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.76 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

