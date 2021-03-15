Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 4,722 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in The Southern were worth $29,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

