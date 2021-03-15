Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 4,966 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Accenture by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,546,000 after buying an additional 74,139 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Accenture by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 430,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,307,000 after buying an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $264.95 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.20. The company has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Accenture to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.08.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

