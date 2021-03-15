Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.00.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $257.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 120.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,080.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,876 shares of company stock worth $5,869,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

