Veles Price Tops $0.0655 on Top Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $84,146.25 and $698.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,530.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,794.11 or 0.03173727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.51 or 0.00358226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $527.88 or 0.00933797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.31 or 0.00386182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.50 or 0.00335227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.24 or 0.00240998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021867 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,267 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,583 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

