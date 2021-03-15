Velocity Energy (OTCMKTS:VCYE) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Velocity Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCYE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.07. Velocity Energy shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 9,500 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Velocity Energy from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Velocity Energy (OTCMKTS:VCYE)

Velocity Energy Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company's operations are located in Matagorda Bay, Calhoun County, Texas. It also focuses on the exploration of oil and natural gas in the Appalachian Basin.

