Venus Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 22nd (OTCMKTS:VENAU)

Venus Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VENAU) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 22nd. Venus Acquisition had issued 4,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Venus Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Venus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

Get Venus Acquisition alerts:

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.