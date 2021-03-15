Venus (XVS) Market Cap Achieves $372.35 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Venus token can currently be bought for $41.69 or 0.00075783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $372.35 million and approximately $71.36 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,169.58 or 1.00290663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00035939 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012646 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001209 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,931,718 tokens. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

